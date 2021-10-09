Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $225.30 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.16% of Toll Brothers worth $225,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

