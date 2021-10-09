Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $240.50 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.60% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $240,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after buying an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after purchasing an additional 274,121 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

