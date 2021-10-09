Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.25% of Booking worth $226,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,474.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,292.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,296.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.