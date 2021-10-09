Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.91% of Ulta Beauty worth $172,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $378.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.89 and its 200 day moving average is $344.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

