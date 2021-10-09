Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,017,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181,647 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.62% of Manulife Financial worth $236,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after acquiring an additional 674,530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,538,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,665,000 after acquiring an additional 287,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,050,000 after acquiring an additional 452,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

MFC stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

