Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.69% of AvalonBay Communities worth $200,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 368.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average of $211.54.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.