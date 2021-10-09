Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,993,784 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993,784 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.26% of Graphic Packaging worth $237,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

