Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 251,034 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.53% of Grand Canyon Education worth $184,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE opened at $87.21 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

