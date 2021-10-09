Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.28% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $194,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.24.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

