Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.30% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $166,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.40.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

