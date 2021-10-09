Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729,923 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.58% of STORE Capital worth $240,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 260,199 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 119,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.15%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

