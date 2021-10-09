Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 146,488 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,488 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.55% of Masimo worth $207,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Masimo by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $271.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.47. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $288.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

