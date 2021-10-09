Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 291,493 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,546,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,493 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.59% of Equitable worth $199,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 20,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 184,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

