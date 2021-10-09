Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 61,582 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,582 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.12% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $226,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

