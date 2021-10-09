Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 6,588 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.04% of Domino’s Pizza worth $179,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CX Institutional boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.17.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $480.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.64 and its 200-day moving average is $460.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.