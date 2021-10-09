Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,919 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.16% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $233,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.