Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

MA stock opened at $354.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.30 and a 200-day moving average of $366.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.