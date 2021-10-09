MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:MAV opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$82.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.92. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$2.07 and a twelve month high of C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.28.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

