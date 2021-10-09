MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Reaches $732,745.21 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $732,745.21 and approximately $63,854.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,231.83 or 1.00066043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.00349656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00590816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00238448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004459 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

