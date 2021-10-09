Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,929 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.56% of Maxar Technologies worth $218,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 240.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $28.38 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,838.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

