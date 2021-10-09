Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 305.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARTL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,667. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.23.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.