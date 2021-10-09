McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,396,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $322,616,000 after purchasing an additional 456,274 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 399,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $92,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $247.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.53. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

