McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,590 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.37. 46,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,133. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

