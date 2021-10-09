McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.13.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
MCK stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
