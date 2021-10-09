McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,431 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

