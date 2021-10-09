MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of MediaAlpha worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $487,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,574.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

