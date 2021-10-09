Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,282 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

MPW stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

