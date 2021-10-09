MedicCoin Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $32,482.80 and approximately $87.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

