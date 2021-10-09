MedicCoin Price Down 23% Over Last Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $32,762.26 and approximately $88.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00046233 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

