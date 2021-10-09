Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock Position Lifted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,716,000 after buying an additional 33,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,411,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,396,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 126.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MED. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Medifast news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $192.08 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

