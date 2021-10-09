MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of MEDNAX worth $30,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MEDNAX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after acquiring an additional 254,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 172,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

