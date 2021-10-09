MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Achieves $671,507.77 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $671,507.77 and $187,941.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00089779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.09 or 1.00148774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.71 or 0.06496498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

