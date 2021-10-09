Megacoin (MEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $284,292.31 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00326409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,686,493 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

