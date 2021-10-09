Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $284,292.31 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00326409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,686,493 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

