Meme Price Tops $409.51 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.00 or 0.00344419 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001892 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006828 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

