Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $114.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00348705 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001897 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

