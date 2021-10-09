MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.79

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €166.79 ($196.22) and traded as high as €188.05 ($221.24). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €186.80 ($219.76), with a volume of 337,712 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €194.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €166.79.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

