Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,133,469. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $307.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.07 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $325.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

