Meta (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Meta coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00229864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011964 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

