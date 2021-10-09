MetaHash (MHC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $29.20 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00138245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,978.19 or 1.00069504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.90 or 0.06468701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,003,750,854 coins and its circulating supply is 2,833,380,469 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

