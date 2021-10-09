Metal Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85.44 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Metal has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $231.73 million and approximately $85.44 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00006328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00286440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00230292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.