Metronome Price Hits $4.89 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $59.54 million and approximately $70,655.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00008876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,462,237 coins and its circulating supply is 12,175,863 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

