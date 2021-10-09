Mettalex (MTLX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.48 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00004431 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00139129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.61 or 1.00173637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.06 or 0.06340413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

