MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 148.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.26% of MFA Financial worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MFA Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MFA Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

