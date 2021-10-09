MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,444 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

