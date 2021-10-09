MIB Coin Trading 17% Lower This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $344,561.50 and approximately $454.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00110607 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002427 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,419,301 coins and its circulating supply is 153,117,373 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

