Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.05

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.05 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 121.50 ($1.59). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 502,599 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Paula Hay Plumb acquired 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

