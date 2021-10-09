Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $50,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 187,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,956,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after buying an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

