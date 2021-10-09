Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,648,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,072,070,000 after buying an additional 2,959,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after buying an additional 2,522,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.48. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

