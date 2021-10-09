Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.78

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.78 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 25.13 ($0.33), with a volume of 138,227 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

