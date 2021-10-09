Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stake Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Middlesex Water worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,229,150. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

